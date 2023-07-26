John Lineker reveals the two factors that led to his world title loss to Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker believes it was his cardio that ultimately failed him in his ONE world title loss to Fabricio Andrade earlier this year.

After their first fight went to a no-contest following a brutal, but unintentional low blow, John Lineker stepped back into the ring with Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 7 in February.

On that night, ‘Wonder Boy’ proved to be too much for Lineker to handle, leading ‘Hands of Stone’ to throw in the towel following the fourth round.

Looking back on that night, John Lineker revealed the game plan he intended to deploy, but it was his cardio that kept him from doing so.

“In my fight with Fabrício Andrade, the strategy was to go for striking and sometimes take the fight to the ground,” Lineker told ONE Championship. “But it felt a little difficult in the ring and at the end of the rounds, I ended up getting a little tired.”

Lineker continued, saying:

“That's when he started to connect the jabs. I think what bothered me was that, the fact that I got tired at the end of the rounds and couldn't catch him at the beginning of the rounds.”

‘Hands of Stone’ has every intention of running it back with Fabricio Andrade, but he’ll first have to get through the dangerous Kim Jae Woong. The pair will compete on August 4 as ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Both men enter the bout intent on getting back into the win column whilst moving one step closer to a potential world title tilt with the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Tune in at 8PM ET/5PM PT on August 4 for all the chaos



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live… pic.twitter.com/4hW545Fzsz Two massive World Title fights, Tawanchai's ONE kickboxing debut, the return of John Lineker, and much MORE — ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video is absolutely stackedTune in at 8PM ET/5PM PT on August 4 for all the chaos #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…