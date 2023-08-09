John Lineker says faith from his corner powered him to last-gasp knockout

When the ten-second clapper echoed around the walls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, August 4, the last thing on John Lineker’s mind was a knockout.

Kim Jae Woong’s resilience and granite-chin withstood the Brazilian’s one-punch knockout power and combinations for the majority of the match. On the other hand, the South Korean’s ground game and willingness to trade leather helped him from pillar to post.

As the final 60 seconds of their 15-minute contest at ONE Fight Night 13 started, both men bit on their mouthguards, prepared to swing.

Unfortunately for ‘The Fighting God,’ his hands just missed the target. And with his guard down from proximity against John Lineker’s ‘Hands of Stone,’ a body shot and a clipping left hand sent him to the canvas.

A final salvo of shots from the ropes sealed the deal for the former bantamweight king at the 4:56 mark of the third round – the latest knockout in his storied career.

In the heat of the moment, the Parana native admitted that he was unaware of the time or whether or not he could have maintained his impressive streak of finishes on the global stage.

He told ONE Championship:

“No, I didn’t know [the amount of time that was left]. But my corner was telling me: believe, believe, believe, and the knockout came.”

Thankfully for the ex-kingpin, his bread and butter powered him to a fifth promotional win and probably his best yet at the Singapore-based promotion.

Relive John Lineker’s dramatic KO at ONE Fight Night 13 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to those in the United States and Canada.