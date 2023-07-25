John Lineker says his personal life is going well amid recent career struggles

Despite facing a devastating loss against Fabricio Andrade, John Lineker is in good spirits and ready for a comeback.

He is set to make his first appearance since the defeat at ONE Fight Night 13 in Bangkok, Thailand. ‘Hands of Stone’ is scheduled to square off with South Korean megastar Kim Jae Woong, with the winner potentially securing themselves a shot at Andrade’s 26-pound gold.

Speaking with ONE Championship a couple of weeks away from his highly anticipated return, John Lineker confirmed that despite his recent struggles inside the circle, he and his family are doing quite well outside of the spotlight.

He shared:

“My personal life has not changed at all. Thank God, I have been living my life very well with my wife and children,” Lineker said. “It didn’t change anything.”

Like John Lineker, the Extreme Combat and Top Gym BF athlete hopes to climb back into the win column after coming up short in his last outing against Shoko Sato at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

Prior to that, ‘The Fighting God’ earned an impressive first-round knockout against Kevin Belingon, but even that victory was coming off back-to-back losses against current ONE featherweight world champion Tang Kai and Russian grappler Shamil Gasanov.

Even with his woes inside the circle as of late, the South Korean could find himself in talks for a title opportunity with a strong showing against a heavy-handed veteran like ‘Hands of Stone,’ making their ONE Fight Night 13 clash a potential world title eliminator.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.