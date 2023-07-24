John Lineker says he worked on his mind and body since losing to Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker plans to return stronger mentally and physically when he makes his highly anticipated return to the Circle next month.

‘Hands of Stone’ will make his first appearance since losing his ONE bantamweight world title match to newly minted champion Fabricio Andrade in February. During his time away from competing, John Lineker has been working on becoming an all-around stronger fighter.

Speaking with ONE Championship a few short weeks away from his long-awaited return, Lineker said:

“This time away from ONE, I used it to make a good recovery. First in my physique, then in my mind.

Stepping inside the Circle with him at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4th will be dangerous bantamweight contender Kim Jae Woong. South Korea’s ‘Fighting God’ will look to get back into the win column after coming up short in three of his last four outings. Woong fell to Japanese standout Shoko Sato in his last appearance via unanimous decision.

Before that, he had scored an impressive victory over Kevin Belingnon in his bantamweight debut, but even that win was coming off back-to-back losses against current ONE Featherweight World Champion Tang Kai and Russian standout Shamil Gasanov.

John Lineker, a veteran with 35 career wins to his credit, walked through four separate opponents before hitting a brick wall named Fabricio Andrade. Despite failing to have his hand raised in two individual meetings with ‘Wonder Boy,’ Lineker is determined to earn an opportunity to reclaim the bantamweight world title. It all starts with scoring a win against Kim Jae Woong next month.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4th.