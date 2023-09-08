John Wayne Parr breaks down Superbon’s advantage over Tawanchai: “It’s impossible to teach experience”

Australian kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr believes the experience of Superbon Singha Mawynn will work to his advantage when he collides with fellow Thai superstar Tawanchai PK.Saenchai next month.

Superbon vies for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against reigning champion Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

The title showdown is the headlining match of the event and will take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the now-retired Parr shared his take on the marquee showdown, seeing how the 33-year-old Superbon being the more seasoned over Tawanchai should serve him in good stead come fight night.

‘The Gunslinger’ said:

“It’s hard to teach experience. It’s impossible to teach experience. You have to be there and do it hundreds of times to know exactly when to execute. So yeah, Superbon’s got that gift.”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Superbon will be making his second outing after he lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in January. In his first fight back in June, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout was devastating, knocking out Tayfun Ozcan with a solid head kick in the second round.

The 24-year-old Tawanchai, meanwhile, will be making the second defense of the world title he seized in September 2022. He first successfully defended his championship in February, needing just 49 seconds to finish Jamal Yusupov of Turkey by technical knockout (leg kick).

Tawanchai returned to action in August for his ONE kickboxing debut and was again impressive, winning by TKO in the third round by way of another kick, which broke the elbow of his opponent Davit Kiria.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.