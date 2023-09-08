John Wayne Parr impressed by Tawanchai’s ‘insane’ kicking power: “This kid’s not normal”

Muay Thai and kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr has been around the block and has pretty much seen the most talented strikers in the world.

However, ‘The Gunslinger’ admits he hasn’t been around anyone as brutally savage yet technically skilled as Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion returns to defend his throne on October 6, in the main event of ONE Fight Nigh 15 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Standing across the ring from him is another Thai destroyer Superbon Singha Mawynn, who’s eager to reclaim 26 pounds of gold.

While both Thai warriors are exceptional in their own right, Parr admits being smitten by Tawanchai’s seemingly unworldly gifts in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

The Australian striking icon praised Tawanchai in a recent interview with the Singapore-based promotion:

“His power’s insane. I’ve seen a lot of Thais train, I’ve been in camp for a long time, and then seeing him hit the pads in the Singapore hotel was just… The reality is, wow, this kid’s not normal. What he possesses is very unique.”

Getting the seal of approval from a revered fighter like John Wayne Parr is indeed a huge feather in Tawanchai’s cap.

The 24-year-old maven is indeed worthy of the highest praises, given the trail of excellence he has blazed in ONE Championship.

The pride of PK Saenchai Gym has won six of his seven matches in the Circle, including back-to-back sickening TKO wins.

‘JWP’ was in awe when Tawanchai crippled Jamal Yusupov with a single laser-like kick at ONE Fight Night 7 last February.

Six months later, he broke Davit Kiria’s arm with another thudding kick at ONE Fight Night 13.

If Tawanchai finds a home for those brutal kicks of his, even a former world champion like Superbon won’t be able to take too many of those hits.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in the United States and Canada.