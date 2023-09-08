John Wayne Parr raves about Superbon's ability to lure rivals into trademark head kick knockout

When it comes to elite strikers, there aren’t many that can match up to the skills of Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Until ONE Fight Night 6 in January, he was the pound-for-pound number one and the featherweight kickboxing kingpin for good reason.

In his return at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, he will have his sights set on a different title under the ONE Championship banner.

Stepping foot back inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will face striking prodigy Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

If there’s one thing that his legendary run in ONE Championship has been defined by, it’s his signature move that has become iconic.

A master of head kicks, no one will forget the champion’s incredible title win, where he flatlined Giorgio Petrosyan with one of the greatest knockouts inside the circle.

In his last fight against Tayfun Ozcan, the Thai striker demonstrated his most lethal weapon to secure the finish in the second round.

As a veteran of striking himself, John Wayne Parr is captivated by his ability to consistently land this devastating blow.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he broke down how and why Superbon is so effective with his head kicks.

“He waits for the opponent to start the combination first, knowing that his hands will be down as he executes to land his hands, then land the head kick.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.