John Wayne Parr says ONE Fight Night 10 is going to be a great experience for fighters

Retired Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr believes all the fighters at ONE Fight Night 10 are going to have an absolutely great experience fighting on US soil for the first time.

One of the most highly anticipated events of the year for ONE Championship will finally take place on May 5 at the 1st Bank Center in Colorado.

The event will be a memorable one for everyone across the border - fans, coaches, trainers, but especially for its star athletes. Not all fighters have had a chance to compete in the US, much less have stepped foot on American grounds.

For that reason, John Wayne Parr, who is cornering Australian standout Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10, is excited to share in the energy and excitement they’ll have behind-the-scenes.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the ‘Gunslinger’ said:

“It’s going to be every fighter when you’re in the hotel, and you’re hanging out with all the fighters and trainers from all over the world. And just to be in that environment, the excitement is priceless. It’s so good. It’s such a positive presence on one side.”

Flyweight contender ‘Lightning’ Reece McLaren is among the fighters who have never fought in the US. He will introduce himself to the American fans with the intention of making an impactful first impression. McLaren faces No. 2 ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov in a potential world title eliminator bout.

If the Aussie fighter succeeds, he could face the winner between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Morae. Already on a two-fight win streak, Reece McLaren is super confident that he’ll deliver another show-stopping finish worthy of a world championship nod.

Watch Reece McLaren vs. Kairat Akhmetov live on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10. All Fight Night events will be broadcast for free in North America via Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes