Johnny Fisher wins heavyweight title in brutal fashion after Harry Armstrong’s corner throws in the towel

Johnny Fisher secured the vacant BBBofC Southern Area heavyweight title with a seventh-round TKO victory over Harry Armstrong.

The bout took place on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius event on Saturday night, at London's O2 Arena.

'The Romford Bull' sent Armstrong to the canvas in the opening round, but the resilient opponent held on until the seventh. Fisher's powerful combinations dominated the fight, with numerous body shots and hooks landing. Armstrong tried to push the pace and connected with some uppercuts and body punches during clinches.

Fisher's relentless assault, including a crushing body shot, led to a decisive victory. In the end, a mighty right hand from Fisher left 'Dirty Harry' shaky, prompting his corner to throw in the towel after a standing count. The official time of the stoppage was 1:19 in round seven.

Check out the final sequence of the fight below:

During his post-fight interview, Johnny Fisher stated:

"After I dropped him in the first round, he showed the heart of a warrior so big credit to Harry Armstrong, what a tough man. I was ready to go the 10 rounds if I had to, I know I’ve got the instinct inside me to dig deep and keep digging deep.” [h/t BoxingScene]

Fans react to Harry Armstrong's stoppage by Johnny Fisher

Boxing fans quickly reacted to Johnny Fisher's remarkable showing against Harry Armstrong on social media platforms, expressing a variety of responses.

One fan wrote:

"That towel saved him."

Another wrote:

"I know heavyweight ain’t the most technical weight class but he’s [Fisher] gonna meet somebody who can take advantage of openings this big lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Those boxing belts tho... always got me laughing."

"The English Tommy Morrison..."

"Brutal finish. Armstrong corner made the right call there."

"This man continues to look sharp for a heavyweight."

"How’s the ref not stopping that?"

Credits: @arielhelwani on Twitter and @daznboxing on Instagram