"Joining the woke mob?"- Fans slam Conor McGregor for supporting Anheuser-Busch following transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Conor McGregor has come out in support of beer company Anheuser-Busch as they recently released a new commercial.

Anheuser-Busch's new commercial features people involved in every stage of beer production from malting and killing to bottling and serving. This comes after the company's Bud Light brand faced severe backlash for getting transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote them during March Madness.

McGregor's support for the company's apparent attempt at recovery did not sit well with fans. While some believe 'Notorious' took a hefty fee to show his support, others advised the Irishman that it might not be worth the money.

Check out some comments below:

"Don't do it Conor. You don't want that smoke my guy lol"

"Bad take champ. This one ain't worth the paper"

"Conor bout to be the double champ in the ladies divisions."

GingaNinja @ClawsonNic @TheNotoriousMMA Never thought I’d see the day you got paid off to advertise for them lol @TheNotoriousMMA Never thought I’d see the day you got paid off to advertise for them lol

RK @OUdnaGUY @TheNotoriousMMA This tweet is worst than the last handful of fights you’ve had. And that’s pretty bad. @TheNotoriousMMA This tweet is worst than the last handful of fights you’ve had. And that’s pretty bad.

While Conor McGregor is known for promptly deleting most of his tweets, the former UFC double champ seems to have taken a conscious stance here.

Conor McGregor should tread carefully into the Bud Light - Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Bud Light printed Dylan Mulvaney's face on a customized can to celebrate one year of her womanhood back in April. The far right, including Joe Rogan and rapper Kid Rock, called for an immediate boycott of Bud Light which soon put Modelo in the top spot.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who is already under criticism for his coaching stint on TUF 31, should be careful about venturing further into the Bud Light controversy. Mulvaney has called herself a victim of transphobia and bullying, lashing out at the beer company for not standing by her. She recently wrote on Instagram:

"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want"

While Anheuser-Busch did not name the influencer, they responded to the accusations with a vague statement, failing to take any concrete stance. An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said:

"As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers"

