"Jon Jones is back!", "This is dope lowkey" - MMA world reacts to the new UFC on Paramount + promo

The recent promo of the upcoming collaboration between UFC and Paramount+ has caught the interest of MMA fans around the world, with many expressing excitement for the promotion's new home.Earlier this year, Paramount acquired the broadcasting rights to the UFC's events for the next seven years. As a result, beginning next year, fans will be able to watch MMA events on Paramount+ for an annual ad-free membership of $119.99, while the monthly plan is only $12.99.Combat sports media outlet Championship Rounds recently shared a teaser of UFC's partnership with Paramount, which featured MMA superstars such as Israel Adesanya, Ilia Topuria, Jon Jones, and many more.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Wait this is dope lowkey''Another stated:''Jon Jones is back! Let's goo''Other fans wrote:''Curious if anything changes for international viewers who don’t have Paramount or will we still be charged PPV prices for each numbered event''''No more PPV markups starting 2026. Paramount+ got all UFC numbered events for $7.7B. Finally we can watch wars like Topuria vs Gaethje without breaking the bank. Pure W for the fight game.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]The UFC's contract with ESPN only includes two more pay-per-view events. On Saturday, the organization hosted UFC 321 at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena. The main event featured an undisputed heavyweight title bout between reigning champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. Unfortunately, their fight was declared a no contest at the end of the first round after Gane accidentally eyepoked Aspinall.Next month, Jack Della Maddalena will defend his welterweight throne against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. The last PPV card of the year UFC 323, will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan in December.UFC analyst mocks Tom Aspinall's actions at UFC 321Tom Aspinall was unable to continue after suffering a serious eye-poke from Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, which sparked a discussion among the MMA community.During the post-fight show, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen said that as the world's heavyweight champion, Aspinall should have continued fighting:''Being poked in the eye is illegal...but to fight with one eye is very common...We are trying to show grace, but in all fairness, you’re the heavyweight champion of the world. You’ve got to fight with one eye at times.''