"Jon jones’ beef jerky shoulder" - Hilarious comments flood Stipe Miocic's Instagram following the former champ's post

Stipe Miocic is enjoying his time away from the octagon on social media.

Amid rumors of a potential title fight with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Miocic posted a humorous photo on Instagram, prompting fans to give their response. With a confused look on his face, Miocic asked fans to comment their reactions to his caption:

"What do you think I was looking at?"

Replies did not take long to flood in with a range of opinions. One fan joked that Miocic was looking at Jones' recent shoulder injury, writing:

"Jon Jones' beef jerky shoulder 😂"

Fan reacting to Miocic's recent Instagram post [via @stipemiocic on Instagram]

Other fans joked that Miocic was reacting to Dana White's announcement of the UFC 300 main event fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight belt.

Fan commenting on Stipe Miocic's recent Instagram post [via @stipemiocic on Instagram]

Other fans commented:

"Jon Jones 😂"

"Ian Garry while his wife is in bed with his nutritionist"

"The heavyweight division"

"Someone saying the Jon Jones fight is what the fans want"

View more fan reactions to Miocic's Instagram post below:

Fans reacting to Stipe Miocic on Instagram [via @stipemiocic on Instagram]

Fans react to eye-opening stat comparing the careers of Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall

Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall have differing opinions on each other and their respective careers as both men pursue an upcoming title fight with Jon Jones.

As fans have debated on X/Twitter, one fan pointed out a shocking stat displaying Miocic's recent inactivity. They stated that the former heavyweight champion has not won a fight since Aspinall was just 1-0 in the UFC.

Per the report, Miocic last beat Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 just one month following Aspinall's UFC debut win against Jake Collier at UFC Fight Island 3. Since then, Aspinall has gone 6-1 in the octagon and has captured the interim heavyweight championship.

As fans have also pointed out on social media, should Miocic return to fight, it will likely be over three years since his last appearance, with March 27 marking the third anniversary of UFC 260, Miocic's most recent walk to the octagon.