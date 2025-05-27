"Jon Jones broke this guy" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall trolling them with "fighting for a new belt" post 

Tom Aspinall has held the UFC interim heavyweight title longer than anyone in history, but there’s still no sign of a unification bout against Jon Jones. Eighteen months have passed since he starched Sergei Pavlovich in one round to claim the belt. Since then, he's made it clear he wants Jones, but the American fighter doesn’t seem interested.

Since then, the UFC heavyweight division has been stuck in neutral. UFC CEO Dana White insists the fight will happen, but fans aren’t buying it anymore.

Nearly 20,000 fans have signed a petition to strip Jones of his title. And now, even Aspinall is getting in on the trolling.

He posted a fake announcement on Instagram saying he’ll be fighting for the “interim of the interim BMF UFC heavyweight title.” He captioned the post:

"Sorry guys, I'm fighting for a new belt. Interim of the interim BMF UFC heavyweight title. Living my best life."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to Aspinall's comments, writing:

"Jon Jones broke this guy, and he didn’t even have to fight him. Jon Jones is a legend."

"This is the wrong play. Declare yourself the undisputed champion."

"Funny thing is, he’s been inactive for a fuc*ing year already cause he won’t take a fight with anyone but Jon. He hasn’t earned the Jon fight. So now we need an interim to the interim heavyweight belt, cause the interim champ just sits there running his mouth."

"Bro, this is ridiculous, never has ever so-called champ ducked the interim. I mean the real champ. Step down, you baldy b**** if you can't force that coward to take the fight or strip him if you're a man enough."

Fans react to Tom Aspinall trolling with a fight announcement. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Paddy Pimblett picks Jon Jones to win over fellow Brit Tom Aspinall in potential clash

Paddy Pimblett says he can’t pick against Jon Jones if the UFC heavyweight champ finally faces Tom Aspinall. Despite being close to Aspinall, Pimblett believes Jones’ track record speaks for itself.

Jones has remained unbeaten outside a disqualification loss in 2010. Aspinall is seen by many as the biggest threat to Jones, especially after claiming the interim belt with a first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich.

Previwing a potential Jones vs. Aspinall clash in a recent Q&A session in Liverpool, Pimblett said:

"I can't pick. I love Aspinall, lad. He's my mate and that. But I can just never pick against Jon Jones, because we've never seen him get beat. I think now if anyone's going to beat him it is Aspinall. Aspinall could just knock him out and come out with his hands and knock him clean out. I just never picked against Jon Jones. I've been watching Jon Jones since he became champ when I was kid."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

