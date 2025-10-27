  • home icon
  Jon Jones takes sly dig at Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 debacle

Jon Jones takes sly dig at Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 debacle

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 07:22 GMT
Both Jon Jones (left) and Tom Aspinall (right) has fought Ciryl Gane. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Both Jon Jones (left) and Tom Aspinall (right) has fought Ciryl Gane. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jon Jones is having a field day with Tom Aspinall after an accidental eye-poke by Ciryl Gane brought about an anti-climactic end to the UFC 321 main event.

Not only did Aspinall fail to secure a dominant win over the Frenchman like many had expected, but the Briton was seemingly getting out-struck and had his face bloodied before the bout was called a no-contest following the foul.

In comparison, when Jones faced Gane in their UFC 285 title fight, it took the consensus MMA GOAT only a little over two minutes to claim a submission win.

While the UFC was attempting to schedule a title unification between Jones and the then-interim champion Aspinall earlier this year, many believed 'Bones' would struggle against the natural heavyweight's power.

After the American chose retirement over the Aspinall fight, that fan sentiment only grew louder.

However, now amid the UFC 321 debacle, Jones has made sure to have his, 'I told you so moment.' Earlier today, he shared a post on Instagram comparing both of their fights against Gane.

Check out Jon Jones' sly dig at Tom Aspinall below:

Screenshot courtesy: jonnybones on Instagram
Screenshot courtesy: jonnybones on Instagram

As per a recent medical check-up, Aspinall doesn't seem to have suffered any dangerous damage from foul. However, the fighter has been advised to check in with an eye specialist again in a week.

While UFC CEO Dana White seems intent on rescheduling Aspinall vs. Gane in the near future, a few in the MMA community feel the uninspiring performance and the subsequent no-contest have compromised the heavyweight champion's star power and could cost him notable matchups.

Jon Jones calls for a heavyweight clash with Alex Pereira after Tom Aspinall's UFC 321 NC

It appears Jon Jones intends to use the anticlimactic ending to UFC 321 and Alex Pereira's interest in a heavyweight move to fetch himself the headlining spot on the upcoming UFC White House card.

After the Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ended in a no-contest, 'Poatan' took to social media with a clear callout:

"Let’s Make the heavyweight Division Great Again! [Stone head emoji] x [Bone emoji] = [House emoji]"

'Bones' wasted no time in responding, stating that he was game for a White House showdown:

"Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed. Let’s dance."
Check out Jon Jones' response to Alex Pereira below:

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
