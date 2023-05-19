Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou recently traded barbs on social media after the Cameroonian announced signing a new multi-fight deal with the PFL. While the two heavyweights have been going back and forth for quite some time, Jones' recent shot at Ngannou didn't go down well among MMA fans.

Ngannou's impressive new deal with the PFL includes a financial guarantee of $2 million for every one of 'The Predator's opponents. While this is undoubtedly a major step towards fair and equitable fighter pay, Jones wasn't impressed and arrogantly reacted claiming he guarantees that his opponents "won't be able to see their loved ones or walk without assistance."

Fans weren't impressed with Jon Jones's boastfulness and dismissive attitude towards Francis Ngannou and made their thoughts known in the comments section of a Twitter post.

One fan pointed out:

"This ain't the W he thinks it is."

Another fan asked:

"When was the last time Jon Jones did meaningful damage to someone again?"

Ben🔜🌕 @butze_ @TopMMAContent when was the last time jon jones did meaningful damn ge to someone again?

One user trolled Jones by referencing his domestic violence case, writing:

"When he says opponents, he means his significant other."

JS @Karmaspill @TopMMAContent when he says opponents he means his significant other

Another user poked fun at Jones, writing:

" Says the guy that has 7 decisions in his last 9 fights."

✨𝓢𝓮𝔁𝔂✨ 🇵🇷 @dajuandaffin137 @TopMMAContent Says the guy that has 7 decisions in his last 9 fights ☠️

One fan wrote:

"Reyes?? Reality is, Francis is guaranteeing his opponent 2 million cause they gonna retire after he touches them..."

bleadze.king @dragonballzftz @TopMMAContent Reyes?? Reality is Francis guaranteeing his opponent 2 million cause they gonna retire after he touches them...

One user clapped back with a screenshot of Jones vs. Reyes, writing:

"K. Jones."

spectrum @defonotspectro @TopMMAContent When was the last time jones left someone stiff? Dc?

RJ @541klj9 @TopMMAContent Idk Gane seems to be doing just fine, got submitted real quick but that was it. Did he leave Reyes that way? Did he leave Santos that way? 🤔 who's the last guy he left like that, DC?

boogerjuice 🦠💦 @boogerjuice_irl @TopMMAContent sounds good i guess, but jones has only managed two non-submission stoppages since april of 2013 🤔

Anthropos @MMAnthropology

Anthropos @MMAnthropology @TopMMAContent Jones' got one finish between 2013 and 2022. Jon 'the decision machine' Jones lol

Francis Ngannou on the possibility of fighting Jon Jones in the future

Francis Ngannou recently signed with the PFL and is no longer a free agent. 'The Predator' left the UFC while reigning as the heavyweight champion in January, disappointing many fans who wished to see a matchup between Ngannou and Jon Jones. 'Bones' ended up making his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane and swiftly submitted the Frenchman to claim the vacant title.

Francis Ngannou recently gave MMA fans a glimmer of hope. The Cameroonian believes he could still fight the legendary fighter despite their exclusive contracts with different promotions.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou opened up about his eagerness to fight Jon Jones and explained how the bout could still materialize. Pointing out that the fight would need to be a cross-promotion affair, he said:

"I will be ready in 2-3 months from that moment that they agree with that... It has to be a cross-promotion... I always claim for this Jon Jones fight, I always wanted Jon Jones and they seem not to want to make this fight happen... They like want to use Jon Jones as leverage to play me."

Watch the interview below:

