Jonathan Di Bella on the bond he shares with MMA legend GSP: “He looks after all of us”

Jonathan Di Bella has talked extensively about how his family instilled his fighting spirit, but there’s another person who has been keeping tabs on his career.

In an interview with Karyn Bryant, the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion detailed how MMA legend Georges St-Pierre serves as one of his close mentors.

Di Bella said GSP would regularly check up on him and would always give him some advice heading into his fights.

The Italian-Canadian star will surely need GSP’s advice this Friday, US primetime when he defends his strap for the first time against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Di Bella told Karyn Bryant:

“I don't know about that because like in kickboxing it's different. Maybe the guys in MMA [feel that pressure] maybe MMA. But not in kickboxing. It's like that a bit too, but I don't really feel it because Georges is the best in the MMA, a legend, and he looks after all of us. Like he always messages all of us and texts us and supports us for this and he's excited. He’ll also be watching ONE Fight Night 15. So, he's excited.”

This wasn’t the first time Di Bella talked about his relationship with the former UFC welterweight and middleweight world champion.

St-Pierre also shared on social media how proud he was of Di Bella after the 27-year-old captured the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 162 against Zhang Peimian in October 2022.

ONE Fight Night 15 is ONE Championship’s 10th Amazon card of the year and will stream live and for free at Prime Video in North America.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates