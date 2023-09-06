Jonathan Di Bella expects to throw down with very ‘aggressive’ Danial Williams

At ONE Fight Night 15, Jonathan Di Bella knows he will have a fight on his hands when he steps inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Last time out at ONE 162, almost a year ago, Di Bella made his emphatic debut in ONE Championship with a fight-of-the-year contender against Zhang Peimian.

Claiming the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship, the Italian-Canadian competitor showed his championship heart to rally in the final round and win the fight on the scorecards.

On October 6 in his first title defense, the champion will be anticipating another test of his heart and toughness when he takes on Danial Williams.

While the challenger has spoken very openly about the pressure he feels going into this fight, Williams has made his name in ONE Championship as an all-action fighter.

Knowing that he always has that in his back pocket, Di Bella must be prepared to dig deep if the fight calls for it and battle it out with ‘Mini T’ or risk losing his title.

That’s exactly what the defending champion predicted in his latest interview with ONE Championship.

Previewing the contest, Jonathan Di Bella said that this match-up has no potential of not delivering for the fans due to the way both men approach kickboxing:

“Me and him are a match made well because we’re both going to be aggressive.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.