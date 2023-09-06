Jonathan Di Bella lauds all-out attacking style of Danial Williams: “I’m ready for all of them”

At ONE Fight Night 15, ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella will return to the ring seeking to prove why he's the man to beat.

The 27-year-old made his debut at the Singapore-based organization at ONE 162 last year with a performance that immediately announced his arrival.

Facing Zhang Peimian in the main event, the two men went to war, with the Canadian-Italian showing his championship heart to produce a knockdown in the final round and take the decision win.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Di Bella will defend his title for the very first time on his long-awaited return.

Looking to take the champion’s kickboxing title, Australian-Thai starboy Danial Williams will look to test the championship mentality of Di Bella once again.

If there’s one thing fans have learned about Williams throughout his run in ONE Championship, it’s that he has the blood of a fighter running through his veins.

While his skill set allows him to compete with elite fighters in multiple weight classes and rule sets, the heart and toughness of ‘Mini T’ is what makes him dangerous.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella spoke about the strengths that his opponent brings to the table and not underestimating him:

“He has a lot of things. I’m ready for all of them.”

Following the last time that fans saw Di Bella last compete in ONE, the divisional queen is now set for another barnburner contest.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.