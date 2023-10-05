Jonathan Di Bella loves an espresso cup before training: “I’d recommend that in the morning”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella enjoys a cup of espresso before heading to the gym for a hard training session.

This Friday night, Di Bella will need all the energy he can get when he defends his title for the first time against one of the most versatile strikers in ONE Championship today, Danial Williams. The bout will feature as the ONE Fight Night 15 co-main event emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Di Bella makes his second walk to the circle little more than a year removed from his stunning world title-winning performance against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian at ONE 162.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return, Jonathan Di Bella spoke about his rigorous training regime, revealing that he often drinks a cup of espresso before putting in work at the gym.

“I feel for me, I'm used to it. Some people are not used to it,” Di Bella said. “I'm used to it since a young age. But I can actually see for some people it's not a good idea because they’re not used to it and when you're not used to something before training it's not good.

“It's kind of my own thing, I don't know about other people. They can try it but, yeah, you have to get used to it before doing it before training. I'd recommend that in the morning.”

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Di Bella will look to score his 12th straight career victory, but he’ll face an incredibly tough test when he meets ONE veteran Danial Williams. ‘Mini T’ has shared the circle with some of the promotion’s biggest names, including Jeremy Miado, Superlek, and Rodtang.

With a history of competing against some of the promotion’s biggest names, Williams will be more than ready for whatever the Canadian-Italian champ can throw at him.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.