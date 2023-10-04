 Jonathan Di Bella on why he prefers to train across different gyms: “You want different boxers, different fighter styles”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella practices a nomadic approach to his training.

While the 27-year-old star primarily trains with his father Angelo under Team Di Bella Kickboxing in Canada, they also prefer gym-hopping in their second home in New York.

It’s no wonder that Jonathan Di Bella displays exemplary skills in reading his opponents, given the high volume of different training partners he deals with on a daily basis.

This unorthodox way of not settling in one place has worked wonders for his career so far, where he remains unbeaten in 11 professional bouts.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella discussed his father’s method of purposely giving him sparring partners with contrasting styles, just to keep him on his toes:

“Yeah, you want different boxers, different fighter styles. My dad tries to call his friends and he always wants us to have different styles to fight, to spar against me. When he calls his friends, he’s like I want a different style every time. He doesn’t always want the same guys sparring me. So he makes me mix it up and we move around the gyms like that.”

Jonathan Di Bella does display high in-ring IQ and a knack for discovering and targeting an opponent’s weak points. This unique ability should serve him well come Friday night when he defends his ONE world title for the first time.

The Canadian-Italian strategist will take on the rampaging Danial Williams in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video. This high-stakes all-striking war will aptly take place in the confines of the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on October 6.

Don’t miss the epic night of fights, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates