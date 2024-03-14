Jonathan Di Bella says its a fighter’s responsibility to get action going: “You got to show up to fight”

Jonathan Di Bella has provided his take on the number of yellow cards raised during ONE 166: Qatar earlier this month.

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion feels that the cards issued in a couple of contests on the monumental bill were warranted due to a lack of action.

Additionally, he doesn't quite understand how or why an athlete doesn't do their part to keep things going when a fight hits a stall.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Jonathan Di Bella said:

"When you’re not fighting, they’re going to give yellow cards. But I guess, it pushes the action more because it’s normal to see that in a fight."

He added:

"If you don’t want to be there, don’t sign up for this. Don’t fight, you know. So you got to show up to fight."

On his end, the undefeated Canadian-Italian is not one to let things fizzle out, especially when strutting his stuff on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star returns for his third fight under the promotional banner when he puts his prized possession on the line against Prajanchai PK Saenchai in an all-champion clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

After producing two high-octane displays over Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams, the Canadian-based talent vows to bring similar aggression into his clash against the division’s Muay Thai world champion inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The 27-year-old concluded:

“There’s definitely not going to be any yellow cards in my fight versus Prajanchai.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Di Bella keen to immerse himself in hostile territory next month

With his unbeaten record and divisional gold at stake, Jonathan Di Bella knows just how important it is to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with a victory over Prajanchai.

However, with the Thai star certainly having the lion’s share of fans inside the Thai capital city, the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion feels like he will have his back against the wall on April 5.

Despite the additional challenge, Jonathan Di Bella is up for it, even if it means upsetting the hometown favorite in their scheduled five-round tilt.

In the same interview, he shared:

“So I’m very excited. This is what I like. I like that all the crowd is gonna go for him. I like fighting at night. I feel more dangerous, more in my zone. I’m excited, that’s the way I fight.”