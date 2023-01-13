Like the rest of the combat sports world, Canadian striker Jonathan Di Bella is uberly excited for the upcoming featherweight kickboxing world title fight at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Reigning champion Superbon is slated to take on rising Belarusian star Chingiz Allazov in what's expected to be an electric contest. Di Bella spoke about the matchup in an interview with SCMP MMA, saying:

"That to me is a barnburner, that to me is a crazy fight. I like both of them, I really like both of them. I like Superbon because he’s a southpaw, he’s a lefty. And I like Chingiz because of his style, he’s aggressive. I like him as a kickboxer. I’m a fan of both of them."

Superbon, the inaugural ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing champ, is yet to be beaten inside the circle. Meanwhile, Allazov won the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix by rattling off three consecutive victories.

Jonathan Di Bella says his next bout will be a Fight of the Year contender

Jonathan Di Bella picked up a unanimous decision win in his promotional debut, beating China’s Zhang Peimian to secure the vacant strawweight kickboxing title.

The world-class striker is waiting for his first challenger since becoming champ. Di Bella believes it will be a Fight of the Year contender regardless of the opponent. He told SCMP MMA in the same interview:

“Oh man, anybody ONE puts in front of me, I’ll accept. But I think a few guys are calling me out, including Danial Williams and that will actually be a good fight between me and him. In Denver it would be even better and I believe that it will really be a really good fight, a Fight of the Year contender.”

Securing a slot at ONE's North American debut event in May would be a game-changer for Di Bella, as ONE Fight Night 10 is expected to be one of the promotion's biggest events to date.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 (US primetime) to watch Chingiz Allazov challenge Superbon for the featherweight kickboxing world title.

Check out Jonathan Di Bella's full interview with SCMP MMA below:

