Jonathan Haggerty believes he’s got the perfect weapon to replace his wicked elbows: “We’ve got some short right hands”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is not too concerned about not being able to use his potent elbow strikes in his upcoming kickboxing match. He said that he has prepared well for it and is ready to go.

‘The General’ plunges into kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. He will vie for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title against the division’s mixed martial arts titleholder, Fabricio Andrade, in an all-champion showdown.

Jonathan Haggerty recognizes that in kickboxing, elbows are not allowed, which is why he worked thoroughly on his game with his team. The 26-year-old British striker is confident they have made the necessary adjustments to come up with a winning performance come fight night.

He shared to onefc.com in an interview:

“The main thing that I’ve had to leave out is the elbows. So to replace that, we’ve got some short right hands. We’re ready there. In big gloves, my hands are thanking me for the training, you know. Normally, I’m hitting pads with four-ounce gloves, and now I’m wearing something a bit more padded, so it’s feeling good.”

Jonathan Haggerty is seeking to make it consecutive title conquests after seizing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title back in April, knocking out longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash.

A win at ONE Fight Night 16 will also make him a two-sport ONE world champion, something he is really looking forward to as he will be part of an elite company. It will also be his third ONE world title, having once held the flyweight Muay Thai gold.

Similarly with two-sport world champion aspirations is his opponent Fabricio Andrade, who is returning to his kickboxing roots for the fight at hand.

‘Wonder Boy’ claimed the vacant bantamweight MMA world title in his last fight in February and is taking full advantage of the huge opportunity presented to him to strengthen his standing in the promotion by adding another world title to his mantle.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.