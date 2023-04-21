Jonathan Haggerty believes Petchtanong would be an easier fight than Nong-O

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is heading into perhaps the biggest fight of his professional career. However, he’s already looking ahead to a potential future.

The 26-year-old Englishman will be looking to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title tonight when he takes on reigning champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Haggerty is confident of victory and says that after taking Muay Thai gold, he will be coming for the kickboxing belt, currently held by Nong-O’s friend Petchtanong Petchfergus.

During a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Jonathan Haggerty went as far as saying that Petchtanong would be an easier fight than Nong-O:

“I feel like it’s an easier fight than Nong-O, one hundred percent. The bigger gloves as well, so you don’t have to worry about getting hit with four-ounce gloves. So, who knows, once I take Nong-O out, maybe he can get it too.”

Watch the interview below:

‘The General’ will lock horns with the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium tonight, April 21, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with a Prime Video subscription.

Haggerty is moving up in weight officially to challenge Nong-O for the belt. Both men made weight and hydration, with Nong-O coming in at 144 pounds, while Haggerty clocked in at 143.5 pounds.

Both Jonathan Haggerty and Nong-O Hama appear ripped and ready to put on a show for the fans.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live results from ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty on Prime Video, as the event happens.

