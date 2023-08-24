Jonathan Haggerty "buzzing" to give UK fans superfight against Liam Harrison

At ONE Fight Night 15, Jonathan Haggerty will return to the circle to try and become a two-sport world champion.

On October 6, he faces bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Having won the Muay Thai title at ONE Fight Night 9 with the biggest victory of his career over Nong-O Hama, the Brit is yet to defend his title.

Immediately after shocking the world, his next title defense appeared to be waiting on his doorstep in the form of Liam Harrison.

His compatriot called the world champion out for a dream battle of Britain that fans have wanted to see for a long time since the pair inked a deal with ONE Championship.

Unfortunately, ‘Hitman’ is still yet to return to competition following the injury he suffered against Nong-O last year.

While Haggerty is turning his attention to Andrade for the time being, he hasn’t forgotten about Harrison and wants to deliver a fight that the fans have been asking for.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about the potential of fighting Harrison:

“This fight would be for the fans. We’re here to give back to the fans who support us and give us love. If that’s what they want, then I’m buzzing to give it to them.”

Harrison is getting back into fighting shape following a year on the sidelines with his sights set on ‘The General’.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.