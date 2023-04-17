Jonathan Haggerty calls his shot against Nong-O: “We’re going to stop him”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jonathan Haggerty is confident of winning when he collides with reigning division king Nong-O Hama later this week. In fact, he has boldly called it a stoppage win for him in the third round.

The two top bantamweight fighters will battle it out in their marquee title showdown at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21. It will be played at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is seeking to become a two-division ONE world champion, having previously held the flyweight Muay Thai gold.

In an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to his title fight, the 26-year-old striker from the United Kingdom said that he believes that now is his time to become ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion. He even has an idea of how it will go down.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“I honestly think this is my time and we’re going to stop him. I’m going to say the third round.”

But while he is determined to be crowned the new champion, ‘The General’ recognizes that Nong-O can only be expected to put up a tough stand. That is why he has been working hard in training, developing every aspect of his game to be prepared when he returns to the battlefield.

Jonathan Haggerty is also looking to build on his three-fight winning streak entering the contest, as well as back-to-back title showdowns with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, which he said he learned a lot from.

Nong-O, meanwhile, is making his eighth title defense since becoming champion in 2019. He has been dominant in his title reign to date and is looking to maintain the status quo at ONE Fight Night 9.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

