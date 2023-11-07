Jonathan Haggerty certain he’d destroy Tawanchai, Superlek, or Rodtang: “I’d take all their heads off”

Jonathan Haggerty has been in the form of his life since deciding to move up to the bantamweight division, taking out one name after another on his way to greatness.

The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion was already established as one of the top competitors in the world, but he has gone from strength to strength in his last few fights.

Having shocked the world earlier this year with his bantamweight title win against Nong-O Hama, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion returned to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this past weekend.

This time around, he was out to secure two-sport world champion status by competing for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Stopping fellow titleholder Fabricio Andrade in the second round, ‘The General’ once again showed that he is rejuvenated at this higher weight class with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Now the owner of two world championships, the Brit knows that he will have a target on his back for lots of challengers who are now trying to secure a fight with him.

While he has never been known as the kind of fighter to turn opponents down and look for the easy way to the top, his self-confidence right now has got Jonathan Haggerty feeling like he can take on the entire world.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the newly crowned ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion spoke about taking on some of the other biggest names on the ONE Championship roster:

“I’d take all their heads off. [I’d] stand at the top, anyone can get there. I've been standing there my whole career, you know, I don't dodge a fight. Anyone who steps in front of me, I'll put them away. And the sky’s the limit.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.