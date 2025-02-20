Jonathan Haggerty confident he’d avenge Superlek loss under kickboxing rules: “He’ll have a long night”

Jonathan Haggerty likes his chances against two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a kickboxing bout.

Ad

In September, Haggerty saw his five-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Superlek, suffering a vicious 49-second knockout loss at ONE 168: Denver and surrendering his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in the process.

Ad

Trending

The victory stripped Haggerty of his two-sport status, but 'The General' is still holding things down as the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder and would more than welcome a rematch with 'The Kicking Machine' in eight-ounce gloves.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to Bangkok Post about a potential rematch with Superlek in kickboxing, Haggerty said:

"Any, really, as long as I keep my guard up this time and don’t rush in and be too eager. But yeah, 100 percent, I’d welcome him over at kickboxing. He’ll have a long night this time."

Ad

Check out Jonathan Haggerty's comments below:

Ad

As much as Haggerty would love to even things up with Superlek, 'The General' already has another tough test sitting in front of him on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Jonathan Haggerty puts his kickboxing gold on the line against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty is set to put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line when ONE Championship heads back to the Lusail Sports Arena for a loaded ONE 171: Qatar card.

Ad

Haggerty will meet former K-1 titleholder and top-ranked contender in ONE's bantamweight kickboxing division, Wei Rui.

It will be Haggerty's first time defending the kickboxing crown since claiming it with a stunning second-round knockout of Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16.

Ad

Wei, a multi-time champion in multiple organizations, made a statement in his ONE debut last May, securing a unanimous decision victory over ex-titleholder Hiroki Akimoto, overtaking his spot as the division's first-ranked contender and setting the stage for a clash with the British superstar on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Who comes out on top when two of the P4P best strikers in the world collide in the Middle East?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.