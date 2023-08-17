Jonathan Haggerty confident he’ll “become a 2-sport world champion” against Fabricio Andrade

Having shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty returns on October 6 to try and continue his sky-high momentum.

After dethroning Nong-O Hama in one round to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, ‘The General’ is now on the hunt for more gold.

With the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion in his sights, Haggerty will compete for two-sport world champion status at ONE Fight Night 15. Facing a very different opponent compared to last time out, the Brit meets fellow ONE world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Looking to compete in a striking contest for the first time under the ONE banner, the odds are stacked against Andrade. But his bulletproof mindset and confidence leaves no room for doubt.

Ready to bring the fight to his opponent, Haggerty knows that he can’t underestimate an opponent like ‘Wonder Boy', who has nothing to lose by coming in as the underdog.

That being said, ‘The General’ is also not prepared to walk away from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, without a second belt wrapped around his shoulder.

In a post on Instagram, Jonathan Haggerty gave fans an insight into his relentless kicking training with a statement of intent going into October 6:

“About to become a 2 sport world champion @onechampionship#ONEfightnight15”

Two of the most exciting and explosive strikers in ONE Championship are going to war at the iconic venue. However, only one man can leave as a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.