Jonathan Haggerty displays perfect technique in changing strike elevations

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty will attempt to complete one of the biggest challenges anyone in combat sports could be tasked with.

In the main event on April 21, live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he will face off against the dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Looking to become a two-time Muay Thai world champion in ONE Championship, Haggerty is no stranger to big fights or to being up against the odds.

He has been in this exact scenario before when he fought and dethroned Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the flyweight title, but the win streak of his upcoming opponent is unrivaled.

With that said, ‘The General’ is refusing to be counted out. At ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year, the Brit made the decision to move up to bantamweight for the first time in his career to test his skills against a new list of contenders.

With a majority decision win over Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin, Haggerty announced his arrival, setting up this dream striking match-up at ONE Fight Night 9.

Ahead of his main event clash, ONE Championship posted a video highlighting the speed and combinations of Haggerty that he displayed in his last fight at flyweight against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

Jonathan Haggerty versus Nong-O Hama for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship and the entirety of the ONE Fight Night 9 card on April 21, will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

