Jonathan Haggerty expecting ‘good’ but ‘tough’ battle versus Fabricio Andrade

Jonathan Haggerty is excited about his upcoming war against Fabricio Andrade.

On October 6, ONE Championship will showcase one of the most stacked fight cards of the year when they return to legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will be headlined by Tawanchai vs. Superbon for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Before the Thai superstars go toe-to-toe, Haggerty and Andrade will meet in the ring, with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line.

During an interview with ONE, Haggerty, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, had this to say about his upcoming matchup against the bantamweight MMA world champion:

“I feel like it’s going to be a good fight. A tough fight. We’re excited for it.”

Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade are coming off impressive wins, respectively.

Firstly, Haggerty last fought on April 21, making his bantamweight debut after leaving the flyweight division. ‘The General’ shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 9 by securing a first-round knockout against then-world champion Nong-O Hama.

Andrade also became a world champion in his last fight. ‘Wonder Boy’ made his dreams come true on February 24 in a rematch against John Lineker. The Brazilian dominated throughout four rounds before securing a TKO win to secure ONE gold.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade will determine who joins the exclusive club of two-sport world champions in ONE history. The October 6 event featuring several world title matchups can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.