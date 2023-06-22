Jonathan Haggerty eying ‘another one’ of those ONE world titles

At ONE Fight Night 9 earlier this year, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world and became a two-time ONE Muay Thai world champion.

After years of success and great fights at flyweight, where he was the champion until his pair of losses to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Haggerty made the decision to move up a weight class.

While his bantamweight debut against Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4 didn’t set the world alight, it was a solid win that showed he has enough bite and power to go on and reclaim his status as a ONE world champion.

For his next fight, ‘The General’ was given no time to evolve as a bantamweight, stepping in to face the promotion's most dominant world champion, Nong-O Hama, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With one of the biggest upsets in recent years, Haggerty stopped the Thai's incredible streak by finishing him in the first round to become the new bantamweight world champion.

In a recent Instagram post, Team Underground, where Jonathan Haggerty trains, posted an image of his two belts alongside the caption:

“What a lovely pair of of belts I must say myself former flyweight world champion and current bantamweight world champion well done boy all the hard works paying off keep it up 👊🏻👊🏻”

‘The General’ immediately responded, cheekily saying that he’s more than ready to go to war whenever ONE Championship gives him a ring.

Jonathan Haggerty posted:

“We need another one."

An all-British showdown against Liam Harrison, a dream fight for striking fans in England, could be on the cards for the Londoner, who’s made headlines in his past couple of fights on the ONE Championship stage.

