Jonathan Haggerty feels he’s at the peak of his powers at bantamweight: “When I’m comfortable, I’m dangerous”

Jonathan Haggerty believes he is at his most dangerous when he’s plying his trade within the bantamweight ranks.

After spending much of his career under the ONE banner at flyweight, even capturing the division’s Muay Thai title, ‘The General’ made the move to bantamweight last year.

So far, the decision has proven to be brilliant. In April, Haggerty scored a shocking first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai title.

He followed that up with another highlight reel-worthy KO, this time in the second round of his ONE Fight Night 16 clash with bantamweight MMA titleholder Fabricio Andrade, which went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his second straight win by knockout and fourth overall, Jonathan Haggerty suggested that he is far more dangerous at bantamweight and feels very comfortable in the weight class:

“I make this weight comfortably, easily, fully hydrated. You know, I'm very comfortable. And when I'm comfortable, I'm dangerous. And when I'm dangerous, I'm the two-time champ.”

See the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty’s win over Fabricio Andrade scored him the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, making him the promotion’s latest two-sport champion.

That has opened the door for ‘The General’ to compete in a plethora of potential superfights with some of ONE’s biggest names. Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Tawanchai are among the possibilities for Haggerty’s next appearance. He also has dreams of taking Andrade’s MMA title in hopes of becoming the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous three-sport champion.

The possibilities appear to be endless for Haggerty after dispatching two of the most dangerous strikers in combat sports in his last two outings.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.