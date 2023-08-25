Jonathan Haggerty fires warning shots to future opponents: “Their time will come”

British striker Jonathan Haggerty warned future opponents to be careful in calling him out lest they find it backfiring at them.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion made this known in a recent interview with ONE Championship, saying that it is not going to be easy on the opposite side of him in a battle.

‘The General’ Haggerty said:

“I feel like I’m the cash cow now. I’ve got the belt, and they think that I’m an easy opponent. But let me tell you, it’s a different thing when we’re in there and you’re getting hit by me. So, they can all keep thinking it’s easy. Their time will come.”

Jonathan Haggerty became the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king in April after knocking out erstwhile champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash.

It is the second Muay Thai title for the fighter from the United Kingdom, who was once the ONE flyweight champion in the sport.

He is now looking to add another championship belt as he vies for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in October.

Jonathan Haggerty will be going up against the division’s mixed martial arts king Fabricio Andrade of Brazil in a champion-versus-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

In Fabricio Andrade, ‘The General’ is facing an opponent who like him is angling to become a two-sport ONE world champion and make it consecutive title conquests after claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title in his last fight in February.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.