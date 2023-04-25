Jonathan Haggerty “happy enough to chew” Fabricio Andrade under Muay Thai rules

Jonathan Haggerty has no problems taking on a fellow world champion in his first tour of duty as the ruler of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

A multitude of game challengers have already called out their shot against ‘The General’, in the wake of his one-round destruction of the great Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

While there are plenty of intriguing match-ups to explore, perhaps the most enticing one is a champion vs. champion showdown against reigning ONE bantamweight world titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

‘Wonder Boy’, who cornered his Tiger Muay Thai teammate Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 9, witnessed Haggerty’s triumphant moment when he became a two-division world champion.

In a bid to chase two-sport supremacy himself, the MMA superstar publicly challenged the English fighter to an all-striking war.

Word has since reached Haggerty, who is more than willing to trade heavy artillery with the Brazilian knockout artist:

“He said he wants Muay Thai, so if he wants Muay Thai, I’m happy enough to chew that. Let’s go!” Haggerty said in his OFN9 post-event interview.

Moreover, the Orpington, England native lambasted Andrade for calling him out on social media, rather than in person during the event:

“For one, he saw me in the back room, he didn’t say that. And now you want to say it on social media. That’s cool. If you want it, you can have it. So let’s go.”

For now, both Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade will still have to fend off a stream of challengers in their respective sports before talk of a super fight.

Stephen Loman is believed to be next in line for ‘Wonder Boy’, while a rematch with Nong-O is a possibility for Haggerty.

