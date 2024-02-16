Jonathan Haggerty impressed by Mohamed Younes Rabah’s ‘heart and determination’ in his first encounter with Saemapetch

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has tipped his hat to promotional newcomer Mohamed Younes Rabah after his come-from-behind victory in his ONE Championship debut.

Rabah was matched with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger and current No.4-ranked divisional contender Saemapetch Fairtex last December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17 in a catchweight Muay Thai fight.

Jonathan Haggerty praised ‘The Eagle’ for his grit and never-say-die attitude in his most recent interview with the South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel and said:

“When he got dropped by Saemapetch, he showed heart and determination to pick himself back up. That’s hard to do and that shows that he’s a real champion. So props there.”

The 26-year-old Algerian stormed back into the fight after absorbing an early knockdown to stop the Thai slugger in the same round. Rabah caught Saemapetch with a beautiful counter to send him crashing down the canvas.

Unfortunately for the Fairtex Training Center representative, he wasn’t able to recover in time, and Rabah capitalized on his helpless state to finish his opponent and pick up his inaugural victory under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Jonathan Haggerty is fully focused on stopping Felipe Lobo in world title clash

Although he will be closely watching the result of the fight between Saemapetch and Rabah, as it can drastically change the landscape of the division, Jonathan Haggerty is still concentrated on his upcoming world title defense against Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty looks to fend off the challenge from his Brazilian rival and add him to his growing list of victims in the promotion.

The two-sport world champion also promises to score a spectacular stoppage win and finish ‘Demolition Man.’

Based on the form he is in, there's little no doubt Jonathan Haggerty can good on his promise.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.