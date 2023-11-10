Jonathan Haggerty ‘in no rush’ for transition to MMA: “I’ll take it step by step”

Newly crowned two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty has no intentions of rushing right into the world of mixed martial arts.

Instead, ‘The General’ will sit back for a minute and enjoy the fruits of his labor following his second-straight knockout inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Seven months removed from his epic first-round finish of Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title, Jonathan Haggerty returned for a showdown with bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty delivered another jaw-dropping performance, finishing Andrade in the second round to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Now sitting as a two-sport titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty has an interest in challenging Fabricio Andrade for his MMA gold.

Speaking about his potential move to MMA at the ONE Fight Night 16 post-fight press event, ‘The General’ says he will give it a go when the time is right but refuses to push the issue.

“Yeah, that sounds great and I’m in no rush. I’ll take it step by step and go with the flow, when it feels right I’ll go for it.”

Jonathan Haggerty has now won five straight under the ONE Championship banner, with two highlight-reel knockouts in his last two appearances.

Sitting as a dual-world champion, ‘The General’ has plenty of options available for his next opponent. Recently, Haggerty has discussed potential superfights with fellow ONE world champions, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Who would you like to see Haggerty face when he makes his next appearance inside the circle?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.