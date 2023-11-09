Jonathan Haggerty keen on superfight with Thai megastar: “I like the sound of Tawanchai”

After adding the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to his collection, becoming a two-sport champion in the process, Jonathan Haggerty has a heap of options available when it comes to his next opponent inside the circle.

On Friday night, ‘The General’ scored his second-straight knockout, besting reigning bantamweight MMA titleholder Fabricio Andrade to claim the kickboxing crown.

Now as the holder of the division’s kickboxing and Muay Thai titles, Haggerty has a world of options available. While names like Superlek and Rodtang are itching to get a crack at one of Haggerty’s world titles, the British striking has another name in mind.

“I like the sound of Tawanchai, if I'm honest,” Haggerty told the South China Morning Post. “I mean it's the biggest challenge. I don't know why, I do it to myself, but I love a challenge. I love a challenge. Someone says he's massive, I don't care.”

Watch the full interview below:

With his victory over Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty has won five straight, including world title-winning performances against Nong-O Hama and ‘Wonder Boy.’

Tawanchai, the promotion’s current featherweight Muay Thai world champion, is on an impressive streak of his own, dispatching six in a row, including wins over Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

As someone who competed at flyweight before making the move to bantamweight, a fight against a sizeable featherweight like Tawanchai would be quite a tall task for Jonathan Haggerty.

However, Haggerty’s newfound power matched with his precision makes him one of the most dangerous strikers in any Muay Thai division.

Who would you like to see ‘The General’ square off with when he returns to the circle?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.