Jonathan Haggerty ‘left no stone unturned’ in preparation for Fabricio Andrade war: “I’ve sharpened every one of my tools”

Jonathan Haggerty has taken the necessary steps to prepare himself for anything Fabricio Andrade can throw at him in their highly anticipated champion vs. champion superfight at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

This Friday night, Haggerty, the promotion’s reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, will look to claim a second ONE world title when he meets Fabricio Andrade, the current ONE bantamweight MMA titleholder, to crown a new king of the bantamweight kickboxing division.

Jonathan Haggerty has made a name for himself competing against some of the biggest names in the art of eight limbs, including Rodtang, Sam-A Gaiyandhadao, and Nong-O Hama. This time, ‘The General’ will strap on a pair of eight-ounce gloves for a can’t-miss kickboxing clash against one of the promotion’s most dangerous knockout artists.

Speaking about his preparations for Friday’s title tilt, Haggerty believes all of his tools have been properly sharpened and he’s ready to put on a show for the raucous crowd inside Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“Just expect a good fight,” Haggerty told ONE Championship. “And don’t think it’s going to be easy. I’ve sharpened every one of my tools and left no stone unturned.”

Jonathan Haggerty returns to the iconic venue seven months after scoring a brutal first-round knockout of the aforementioned Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Like his opponent, Fabricio Andrade is coming off his own title victory, earning a fourth-round TKO against fellow countryman John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker to snatch the bantamweight MMA crown in February. Will ‘Wonder Boy’ add another piece of gold to his collection, or will the eclectic striking skills of Jonathan Haggerty prove to be too much for the Brazilian?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.