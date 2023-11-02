Jonathan Haggerty looks to make Fabricio Andrade quit kickboxing for good: “It's just up to me to put a full stop on it”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has two things he wants to tick off his checklist when he steps into the ring this Friday night – become a two-sport world champion, and make upcoming opponent Fabricio Andrade forget all about kickboxing forever.

Haggerty is set to face Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will take home the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, and make history as a rare ONE world champion in two different sports.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post during fight week, Haggerty said he wants to end Andrade’s track to kickboxing glory.

‘The General’ said:

“I mean it's just up to me to put a full stop on it. You know and finish him in a good fashion, so he doesn't want to come back.”

The Haggerty vs. Andrade super fight pits two of the world’s most lethal strikers from different sports against each other. One is a muay thai demigod, the other is an explosive MMA striker. Both are world champions in their respective fields, but only one will become a world champion in a second sport.

Needless to say, the stakes are incredibly high for both Haggerty and Andrade.

Who wins this showdown? It’s only a matter of time. The ONE Championship ring in the hallowed halls of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium beckons.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding fight week.