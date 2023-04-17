Jonathan Haggerty looks at superfight with Liam Harrison after he takes belt from Nong-O

Jonathan Haggerty wants an all-British showdown with fellow bantamweight striker Liam Harrison.

On Friday night, ‘The General’ is scheduled for a main event clash with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. Should Jonathan Haggerty walk out of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with 26 pounds of ONE gold wrapped around his waist, he has every intention of giving fellow Brit Liam Harrison the first opportunity to take it from him.

“I feel like Liam Harrison didn’t really get a fair shot at the title because of his leg, so once I beat Nong-O, let’s give him a real opportunity at Wembley Stadium [in London, England],” told ONE Championship.

Liam Harrison’s last appearance inside the Circle came at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August. Stepping into the co-main event, ‘The Hitman’ intended on dethroning Nong-O, but things quickly turned disastrous for the Brit as he suffered a leg injury just past the two-minute mark of the matchup.

Since then, Harrison has undergone surgery to repair his knee. He is slated for a potential summertime return and if things go his way, he’ll walk directly into a ONE world title opportunity.

‘The General’ walks into his ONE Fight Night 9 title fight riding a three-fight win streak, defeating Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzmin. If he can make it four in a row, he’ll leave Thailand as a two-time ONE world champion, having already captured the flyweight Muay Thai title earlier in his career.

Nong-O Hama will enter the matchup as a winner in his last 10 contests. What’s more impressive is that the Thai sensation has scored knockouts in his last five appearances, including a vicious third-round KO against Russian standout Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

