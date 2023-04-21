Jonathan Haggerty motivated to prove himself against Nong-O: “I really can envision myself stopping him”

Jonathan Haggerty is no stranger to big fights, but at ONE Fight Night 9, he will attempt a challenge unlike any other.

In the main event on April 21, ‘The General’ will look to become a two-time Muay Thai world champion under the ONE Championship banner when he faces the dominant bantamweight titleholder Nong-O Hama at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Stepping into Bangkok, Thailand as a big underdog, Haggerty refuses to be overlooked in this match-up but the fact of the matter is that the current world champion is on one of the best runs ever seen in ONE Championship.

With ten consecutive wins, the last five being all finishes, Nong-O has looked unstoppable when competing under the ONE Championship banner but this doesn’t faze Haggerty.

While he wants to get his hands on a second world championship, Haggerty revealed in an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube that his biggest source of motivation for this fight is the chance to shock the world:

“The greatest motivation I have at the moment is being able to beat Nong-O. Once I beat Nong-O I feel like I’m the man of the moment. That’s my greatest motivation right now, being able to beat Nong-O and being the man on top.”

On top of that, the Brit added a pre-fight prediction of how he sees the match-up playing out:

“I feel like, obviously it’s only gonna go two ways. It’s either gonna be a knockout or decision. I feel like, I don’t know. I really can envision myself stopping him. I really can.”

He went into more detail, adding:

“Three or four. If he decides to come at me for the whole 1, 2, and 3, and tire him so by round four I’m putting it on him.”

Check out the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty will look to pull off the upset at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

