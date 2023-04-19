Jonathan Haggerty noticed an increase in power from Nong-O

Jonathan Haggerty is no stranger to big fights as the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion, but at ONE Fight Night 9 he faces a whole new test.

Live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 21, Haggerty will attempt to dethrone the dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

After a successful move up to bantamweight, where he won his debut in the division with a majority decision against Vladimir Kuzmin, ‘The General’ will now attempt to pull off a huge upset.

Not only has his opponent produced a perfect run of 10-consecutive wins since debuting with ONE Championship, his last five victories have all been finishes.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Haggerty revealed that whilst he was competing at flyweight, he wasn’t keeping much of an eye on the world champion.

During his preparations, however, he has noticed a clear shift in one aspect of his upcoming opponent’s skillset:

“You know what? I didn't really concentrate on watching Nong-O too much, because I was in the flyweight division and I was just concentrating on what was ahead of me at the time, the task ahead of me, and that was the flyweight division.”

Haggerty went on to say:

“But now that I’ve moved up a weight, I have been watching his fights recently in the last eight weeks and I feel like he’s gained a lot of power since he’s moved from Evolve and he’s been training at another gym.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty will face-off with Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9. The entire event on April 21 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

