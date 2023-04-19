Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is unbeaten in ONE Championship and is riding a 10-fight winning streak. He has won his last five fights by knockout, and he just seems to get better with age.

That being said, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty believes he’s the man to end Nong-O Hama’s reign as the best Muay Thai fighter in ONE Championship, take his coveted belt, and hand the Thai fighter his first loss in the promotion.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Haggerty said he and his team at Knowlesy Academy have crafted the perfect game plan to take down the legendary Thai.

‘The General’ said:

“One hundred percent. There’s only one man for the job and I feel that it’s myself. We’ve trained hard, we’ve dedicated ourselves, we’ve got a good game plan.”

Of course, sticking to a game plan is one thing, but anything can happen in a fight, and sometimes game plans get thrown out the window. Haggerty is aware of this, and says it will come down to execution.

He added:

“I know game plans don’t work all the time but we’re gonna go in there and execute it as well as possible and who knows man? Let’s just see what happens.”

Nong-O Hama defends his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, April 21. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

