Jonathan Haggerty positive ‘special’ camp for Fabricio Andrade will make him two-sport king

Jonathan Haggerty has been a mainstay on ONE Champonship’s striking roster ever since debuting with the promotion in January 2019.

His wins over Joseph Lasiri and an unforgettable upset of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to win the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship put him on the map as an all-action fighter and one to keep a close eye out for.

Even with his first two statement wins under the ONE Championship banner, no one can deny that whilst he was on the wrong end of them, his pair of classic wars with Rodtang Jitmuangnon immortalised both competitors in the eyes of the fans.

Despite everything that he has accomplished in the promotion, ‘The General’ now finds himself in a position to make 2023 the best year of his fight career to date.

At ONE Fight Night 9, the Brit pulled off an early contender fo 'Upset of the Year' by ending the dominant bantamweight Muay Thai title reign of Nong-O Hama with a stunning first round finish.

On his return at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, he has the opportunity to secure back-to-back world championships and make himself a two-sport kingpin.

Facing fellow world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt, this calendar year could prove to be a landmark 12 months for Haggerty.

In an interview with FirstSportz MMA, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about his training for this fight and how he feels in perfect health and shape to go out there and put the finals touches on a masterpiece year for ‘The General’:

“I'm very thankful for my health and there's been no hiccups in this fight camp. Above all, I’m just very excited to put on a great show for everybody. It’s been a special camp, and I hope it helps me get that world title.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, November 3.