Jonathan Haggerty on potential superfight with Demetrious Johnson: “That would be a dream come true”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty will make his return to the Circle with his second blockbuster main event match-up of the year.

Having secured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship earlier this year with a performance of a lifetime against Nong-O Hama, ‘The General’ now has his sights set on more gold.

On November 3, he will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to face fellow titleholder Fabricio Andrade with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship hanging in the balance.

If he is successful on fight night, the Brit has already expressed interest in continuing his search for more world championships by potentially transitioning to MMA to face Andrade.

While the Muay Thai champion crossing over to face ‘Wonder Boy’ in his comfort zone would be a huge fight on its own, Haggerty also has other dream opponents in mind.

When it comes to the lower weight classes in MMA, one name comes to mind as a pioneer and all-time great that is still competing at the very highest level.

Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest to ever step inside the Circle and hold gold under the ONE Championship banner.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that he is a bucket list opponent for martial artists of all sorts.

In an interview with FirstSportz MMA, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about the potential of sharing the stage with ‘Mighty Mouse’ before the ONE flyweight world champion calls time on his legendary career.

The Londoner said:

“That would be a dream come true, fighting ‘Mighty Mouse.’ You know, I've grown up watching him with my dad. My dad obviously was a supporter of the sport he fights in and yeah, I’d love to fight him, for sure.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.