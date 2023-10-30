MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Haggerty prepared to take fight to Fabricio Andrade with a refined all-around arsenal -“He’s in trouble”

Jonathan Haggerty prepared to take fight to Fabricio Andrade with a refined all-around arsenal -“He’s in trouble”

By Mike Murillo
Modified Oct 30, 2023 13:08 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (L) / Fabricio Andrade (R) -- Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty (L) / Fabricio Andrade (R) -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has issued a warning to upcoming opponent Fabricio Andrade saying that he is coming into their scheduled fight this week with shored-up weapons to unleash.

The British striker will collide with bantamweight mixed martial arts title holder in an all-champion match at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. They are contesting the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with FirstSportz MMA, Jonathan Haggerty assured that he is downright ready for his upcoming fight, highlighting how he worked on his game with his team to produce an all-around performance to overwhelm his opponent:

“I’ve worked on my game everywhere, striking, defending, and whatnot. We've got all aspects covered, so he's in trouble.”

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty is looking to see his push of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion through a victory. He is actually gunning for a third world title, having once held the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai belt.

The Knowles Academy athlete became the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in his last fight in April, dethroning longtime division king, Nong-O Hama, with an impressive knockout victory in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade will return to his kickboxing roots in the marquee match in line with his quest to also become a two-sport world champion. A victory will extend his undefeated run in the promotion, which currently stands at six straight wins.

Andrade became the new bantamweight MMA sheriff in his last outing back in February, where he stopped former world champion and compatriot John Lineker by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...