Jonathan Haggerty prepared to take fight to Fabricio Andrade with a refined all-around arsenal -“He’s in trouble”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has issued a warning to upcoming opponent Fabricio Andrade saying that he is coming into their scheduled fight this week with shored-up weapons to unleash.

The British striker will collide with bantamweight mixed martial arts title holder in an all-champion match at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. They are contesting the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with FirstSportz MMA, Jonathan Haggerty assured that he is downright ready for his upcoming fight, highlighting how he worked on his game with his team to produce an all-around performance to overwhelm his opponent:

“I’ve worked on my game everywhere, striking, defending, and whatnot. We've got all aspects covered, so he's in trouble.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty is looking to see his push of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion through a victory. He is actually gunning for a third world title, having once held the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai belt.

The Knowles Academy athlete became the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in his last fight in April, dethroning longtime division king, Nong-O Hama, with an impressive knockout victory in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade will return to his kickboxing roots in the marquee match in line with his quest to also become a two-sport world champion. A victory will extend his undefeated run in the promotion, which currently stands at six straight wins.

Andrade became the new bantamweight MMA sheriff in his last outing back in February, where he stopped former world champion and compatriot John Lineker by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.