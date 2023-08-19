Jonathan Haggerty ready to “adapt to anything” in kickboxing transition vs Fabricio Andrade

Jonathan Haggerty is more than ready to adapt his signature style of Muay Thai striking to the world of kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will return to the Circle six months removed from his absolutely vicious first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to claim his second ONE world title. In his return, ‘The General’ will attempt to make history by claiming the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown and becoming a two-sport champion.

Known primarily for his work in the art of eight limbs, Jonathan Haggerty is ready to show the world that he can adapt to any type of fight and dispatch any man that the promotion puts in front of him.

“I’m a fighter. I get in there and I adapt to anything, so I’m excited for it,” Haggerty told ONE Championship.

Standing in the way of his goal is another titleholder known for his relentlessness and devastating knockout power; Fabrio Andrade. ‘Wonder Boy’ currently sits atop the bantamweight MMA throne, having practically walked through former champion John Lineker to claim his 26 pounds of gold in February.

Fabricio Andrade walks into the contest undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, boasting a 6-0 record and an impressive 83% finish rate. In fact, his last four wins have all come by way of knockout. Will he score KO number five against the British striking sensation, or will Jonathan Haggerty’s insane pace be too much for ‘Wonder Boy’ to overcome?

