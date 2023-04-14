Jonathan Haggerty has always strived for excellence, and the goal has not changed even until now.

‘The General’ will get another shot at greatness when he takes on Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21.

Ahead of his headlining bout in about a week’s time, the British striker shared a photo on his Instagram page that showed how much he has grown physically in the past 14 years.

In the caption, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“14 years apart. Hard work, dedication & Consistency.”

Fans took to the comments section to show their appreciation for the changes that Haggerty has gone through:

"Pedroelkraken: What young should see and imitate!!! Nice example!!! 🙌"

"afroscorpihoe: I was thinking, man this kid isn't going to have a chance vs The general then I realised its you 😂"

"tp.agb: Mean then, MEAN now 😂❤️"

"willie808: You inspire me."

"johnxina12345: I want to see beautiful elbows"

Jonathan Haggerty once held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, and he’s looking to take the bantamweight belt away from Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9. It’s not going to be easy, considering the Thai superstar has not lost in ONE Championship since his arrival in 2018.

However, Haggerty certainly has the tools and the drive to overcome the odds and become the first man to deal Nong-O a loss in the promotion. Winner of three straight fights, the 26-year-old showed he could carry over his best skills in a heavier weight class when he edged out Vladimir Kuzmin in November 2022.

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty will aim to shock the world by ending Nong-O’s dominant reign. Fans in North America can watch all the action and drama unfold live and for free via Prime Video.

