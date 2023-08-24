Jonathan Haggerty relishes alpha status: “I’m top of the food chain”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is having the time of his life sitting in his lofty perch atop the Muay Thai world.

It seems everyone wants a piece of Haggerty these days, and the 26-year-old from the United Kingdom is reveling in his position as one of the most wanted men in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty spoke about being the man to beat in a shark tank of talent.

‘The General’ said:

“It’s fun having the belt and having a target on your back. It’s quite funny seeing everyone calling out your name. I’m top of the food chain, so I expect it.”

Will Haggerty be able to maintain his spot at the top and keep his world title belt? We will soon find out.

Up next for Haggerty is ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade in a highly anticipated crossover bout for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt.

The two firecrackers will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

If Haggerty is victorious, he will become a rare two-sport ONE world champion. But standing in his way is the dangerous Andrade, who is confident he can spoil ‘The General’s’ party.

Fans can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

